EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – With summer just around the corner, the El Paso International Airport (ELP) as well as other airports across the country, are expecting a surge of travel in the coming months.

Cassandra Davisson, Marketing & Customer Relations Coordinator for the ELP, says they’re preparing for the increase in traffic.

“We’ve been seeing excellent recovery in traffic coming back from the pandemic,” Davisson said.

Another reason to expect an increase in travel is due to the fact that mask requirements have loosened tied in with the desire to travel, which many have been unable to do since before the pandemic.

Then we also recently added new nonstop destinations like Orlando, Austin and San Diego starting in June, so that’s going to bring more people in. Cassandra Davisson, Marketing & Customer Relations Coordinator, ELP

At the ELP, Davisson said they’re ramping up sanitation of all areas in anticipation of increased foot traffic, as well as opening overflow parking lots that were closed.

“We’re keeping an eye on our parking to make sure there is parking available for everyone,” Davisson said.

On Friday afternoon, many travelers told KTSM they were traveling to visit their mothers for Mother’s Day this weekend. Some noticed the increase in crowds while traveling to their final destination.

“It’s been pretty crowded, no empty seats, it was full,” Jim Bradley said. “I think people are feeling a bit more comfortable not having to wear a mask on a plane anymore.”

On top of increased travel demand, you may be surprised when booking your next flight as prices are now soaring.

“Prices have definitely gone up airfare has gone up but that’s not going to stop me from traveling,” said Liana Whitaker, a traveler.

Hopper.com is a website that uses data to analyze and predict the best deals when it comes to flights. It calculates that the average cost of a domestic flight will reach around $420.

“You know flights are full but it’s good to see, it’s good for the economy,” Whitaker said.

