El Paso Independent School District holding virtual meetings for back-to-school safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families will be able to learn and discuss safe return to school with officials from the El Paso Independent School District next week.

School officials say there are two virtual meetings scheduled for next Tuesday at noon and 5:30 p.m. so parents can provide input on ways to safely reopen schools in the Fall.

The district says there will also be discussions about efforts to reverse pandemic-related student learning losses experienced by students over the last year.

Parents and their families will need access to the web application Zoom to participate in the meeting. The virtual meetings will be conducted in English and Spanish. An American Sigh Language interpreter will also be available for translation.

For the noon meeting, follow this link: https://episd-org.zoom.us/j/86913577581?pwd=cW1vMjA5d0pVVW5uTmlUUUZHemI3dz09 or dial 1-346-248-779 (Meeting ID: 869 1357 7581).

For access to the 5:30 p.m. meeting, follow this link: https://episd-org.zoom.us/j/86913577581?pwd=cW1vMjA5d0pVVW5uTmlUUUZHemI3dz09 or dial 1-346-248-7799 (Meeting ID: 869 1357 7581).

