El Paso identifies 10 more cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Department of Public Health reported 10 addtional cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, putting the total at 13.

Health officials say seven men and three women are among the individuals with positive tests of the Delta variant. Three of the individuals are under the age of 10, five in their 30’s, one in their 40’s and one in their 50’s.

One of the individuals was fully-vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, the others were unvaccinated and none of them were hospitalized.

“The samples for the patients were collected during the last week of July and the first week of August,” a news release said. “All 10 patients are now past the infectious period and out of isolation.”

El Pasoans are urged to get tested for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms, if they have traveled or if they have come in contact with someone who was infected.

Health officials say the Delta variant is much more infectious than the original strain of the novel coronavirus and symptoms appear to be the same as the original version of the virus.

Physicians are seeing people get sick quicker, especially young individuals, health officials say. Fully vaccinated individuals have shown to be asymptomatic or have had very mild symptoms when contracting the Delta variant.

El Pasoans can still get vaccinated at various sites in the city including the convention center between noon and 6 p.m. The center is also open between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

El Pasoans can also go to the following clinics between 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

9341 Alameda

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.