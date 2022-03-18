EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Visit El Paso, the Sun City is playing host to the 2022 International Food Bloggers Conference.

Organizers say this group brings in over 70 bloggers and influencers that are here to experience El Paso’s unique culture, history, and authentic cuisine.

Attendees include bloggers and influencers with over two million followers on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.

Attendees will join in educational sessions on topics such as Food Cinematography, Food Styling, Short Form Content Strategies and Food Writing in 2022 and Beyond. Sessions will include panelists as well as demonstrations.

They will also have the opportunity to sit for a special lunch and demonstration with Chef Oscar Herrera from Flor de Norgal in Cuidad Juarez. Chef Herrera will serve a three-course meal and talk about the history of the cuisine and his impact on the regional food scene.

The group will also participate in evening excursions and events, beginning with a trip into Ciudad Juarez, hosted by the Juarez tourism department.

This is an amazing opportunity to bring bloggers and influencers from all over to experience the uniqueness and authenticity of not only El Paso’s food scene but our unmatched hospitality and incredible culture. This is a perfect time to host this conference after our local restaurant community was deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and will give them the opportunity to gain significant face to face time with each attendee. We are excited to hear and read all the remarkable articles and blogs that feature our distinct destination and cuisine. Veronica Castro, Director of Tourism & Strategic Alliances

Other events include a Taste of El Paso at the El Paso Convention Center and a post conference excursion in conjunction with Visit Las Cruces to experience Old Mesilla, local vineyards and the Las Cruces area.

The conference began Thursday, March 17 and continues through Sunday, March 20.

