El Paso Honda relocates, joining the far-east growing community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Long-time car dealership, El Paso Honda, relocates to join the fast-growing far east El Paso area.

This local business is taking advantage of the growth happening in the far east, and after 30 years at its Lee Trevino location, El Paso Honda is packing up and heading further east to a new spot off Loop 375.

The El Paso Honda president, Richard, Poe, tells KTSM the reason behind the move is the need for business, and in order to meet the increasing demand this change had to be made.

“Well, the east side growth, that’s where the growth is and I think at least 70% of it is headed east and so this particular location is perfect for not just today but the future,” Poe said.

District 6 City Representative, Claudia Ordaz-Perez, represents part of the growing area and says the 79928 zip code grew 11-times faster than the rest of the city.

Real estate broker and the city planning department, Juan Uribe, says 15-thousand new homes are expected to be built by 2025 in far east El Paso.

“The city of El Paso is just landlocked in a sense at this point,” Ordaz-Perez said.

Meaning, developers are now looking to the county for building new homes.

“The county is seeing a lot more permits as opposed to the city of El Paso because the majority of the growth is happening outside city limits,” Ordaz-Perez said.

Other far east El Paso projects include an Alamo Draft House, and a new Albertson’s.

Construction for El Paso Honda is expected to be completed in 2022.