EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Homeschool Association is set to present their 2022 Conference:, set for next weekend.

UNIQUELY YOURS will be Friday, April 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Westside Community Church, 201 East Sunset.

Organizers say the conference – titled Uniquely Yours – is designed to help equip families that are interested in homeschooling their children.

The conference is bringing resources from the local, state, and national level who specialize in home education. There will also be vendors whose product serves homeschool families.

Conference notes:

Keynote by Rachael Carman, homeschool mom, author, speaker and owner of Apologia Curriculum will encourage and motivate homeschool families to continue the journey of homeschool.

Special Needs homeschool track features Peggy Ployhar, SPED Homeschool Founder who educated her own special needs kids and has since spent a decade helping homeschoolers.

Connect with other homeschooling families in the borderland.

Homeschooling High School as well as a Veteran Homeschoolers Track for those who are years into their homeschool journey.

Exhibit Hall featuring local homeschool resources as well as curriculum vendors. Exhibit hall is always OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Cost is $35 for membership and members receive free conference admission along with additional annual benefits. $45 for non-members. Child care provided for kids 1-7 for $10 for the first child and $2 every child after.

Kids and Teen conference to happen alongside the main conference. Art and Science activities as well as Spanish and grammar for teens along with time outside. Cost is $25/child.

Lunch can be purchased from The Mustard Seed Cafe for $8/plate.

