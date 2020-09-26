El Paso High student tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A student at El Paso High School has tested positive COVID-19, according to El Paso Independent School District officials.

The student was on campus on Sept. 25, according to the District. All affected areas of the campus have been disinfected. The exposure is considered low risk because contact with other students and staff was limited.

The District has notified all students and staff who may have been in contact with the student, in accordance with EPISD’s School Reopening Guidelines.

The District will not disclose any identifying information, such as name or gender, due to federal privacy laws.