El Paso high school in final round of best football stadium tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso high school’s R.R. Jones Stadium has made it to the final round of USA Today’s, “Americas Best High School Football Stadium” tournament.

USA Today said its’ team researched stadiums across the country and looked for football fields and facilities that were most unique.

The tournament started with more than 30 schools and USA Today’s staff narrowed it down to 16. Voters now have the chance to select the winner.

El Paso high school is facing some tough competition by going up against Mitchell Stadium which is located in West Virginia/Virginia.

R.R. Jones Stadium has history on its side to help it win. The stadium was originally built in 1916 and was reconstructed in 1993.

More than 100,000 people have voted so far.

You can make your vote count by clicking here.

The contest ends November fourth.