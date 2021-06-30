El Paso heavy rainfall causes flooding, road closures across Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Another day of heavy rainfall in El Paso caused flooding and road closures in several areas across West El Paso and Canutillo.

For the second time in just three days, TxDOT El Paso closed Paisano at Executive as water flooded over the road.

⚠️⚠️⚠️Paisano at Executive closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/hxL9Ey2Ogw — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) June 30, 2021

On Interstate 10 headed Westbound near Asarco, water flooded several lanes of the highway.

Another road closure near Doniphan and La Mesa in Canutillo (State Highway 20) came from flooding and mud on the roadway.

Mesa and Montecillo redirected traffic as more flooding closed the roads for most of the afternoon into Wednesday night.

⚠️⚠️🚧Mesa northbound at Montecillo flooded. Looks like cars are heading up to Alamo to try to get around. pic.twitter.com/YJ9ECCuGhT — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) June 30, 2021

TxDot El Paso Spokesperson Jennifer Wright told KTSM the areas prone to flooding are usually quickly closed to traffic to avoid danger to drivers as people may not anticipate how deep floods maybe and try to drive through.

“So an area like Paisano and Executive the water does accumulate because it is in a flood zone and the water can be deeper than 6 six inches and it only takes six inches to wash a car away,” Wright said.

TxDot El Paso cameras captured drivers continuing to drive through as water pooled over the roads before they were closed on Paisano and Executive.

Wright added the areas near the mountains in El Paso will see the most flooding because of the natural way water falls down. This includes many areas in West El Paso that saw flooding and closures on Wednesday.

“Just because it’s not raining currently, flood danger can persist a long time after rain has stopped all the mountain from the river is just trying to get down,” Wright said.