El Paso heatwave sends families to the pools; child drowning prevention tips and free swimming lessons

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Recent hot temperatures in the Borderland have families looking for ways to cool down and what better way than a day at the pool. However, lifeguards and the El Paso Drowning Prevention Coalition remind parents this time of year is the most dangerous for children at risk of drowning.

Chandra Edwards Cunningham, the general manager of Wet N’ Wild Waterworld in Anthony, Texas is also part of the Drowning Prevention Coalition. She warns parents stay extra vigilant during the summer months not just at public pools and waterparks, but also at home.

Child drowning statistics from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services show 25 children have drowned in Texas so far this year. One of those deaths was a three-year-old child in El Paso. In 2020, no drownings were reported in El Paso.

Edwards Cunnigham said parents should always keep a close eye on their little ones, use life jackets and floatation devices. However, she recommends the best way to keep children safe is to make sure they know how to swim before they get in the water.

Edwards-Cunningham said drowning remains the leading cause of unintended, injury related death for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14. Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1 to 4, yet many kids do not receive formal swimming or water safety training.

Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso: El Paso Parks & Recreation, and Water Safety Advocates are holding a mass swimming lesson free of charge at Wet N’ Wild on Thursday, June 17 at 9 a.m. & 9:45 a.m.

Registration is first come, first serve on day of event.

· Parking gates open at 7:30am.

· General parking is free for participants on this day until 9am.

· There will be 2 lessons – one at 9am and 2nd at 9:45am.

· Registration starts at 8:00am & ends at 9:00am.