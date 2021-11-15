El Paso Health Officials: Test for COVID-19 before and after holiday break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local health officials are urging those who are planning to gather with friends and loved ones for the holiday season to get a COVID-19 vaccine and to get tested before and after gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“We know that while many people follow our advice and use preventative measures, others may choose not to and may risk spreading the virus to their family and friends. If you decide to travel and/or gather, get tested for COVID-19 before and after the celebrations regardless of your vaccination status. Make sure to self-quarantine until you receive your test results as it is extremely important to stay away from others in case you contracted COVID-19 during the holiday weekend. And if you have not gotten vaccinated or gotten your booster shot, we urge you to please schedule your free COVID-19 shot. If not for yourself, for your loved ones.” Angela Mora, Public Health Director

Health officials stated that the number of cases has considerably increased in the last two months, primarily among the unvaccinated population in El Paso.

Cases are expected to increase in the coming days because of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Officials are calling on the community to practice safety precautions while out celebrating with their family and friends.

Officials encourage gathering outdoors, covering your cough, avoiding touching your face, practicing regular handwashing, and cleaning common areas with disinfectants.

The public is once again reminded that infected persons with little or no symptoms can spread the virus to others; everyone must hold themselves accountable and work to protect each other, health officials said.

