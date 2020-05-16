El Paso health officials report two more deaths related to COVID-19; more than 2,000 people tested over two days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths for a total number of 45.

Health officials said both patients with underlying health conditions are females in their 70s.

The City of El Paso is also reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total number to 1,655.

To-date 819 people have recovered from COVID-19; meaning there are 791 active cases within the county.

According to health officials, more than 2,200 people were tested on Wednesday and Thursday. Cumulatively, approximately 17,100 tests have been performed within the county.

This week Governor Greg Abbott ordered local communities to tests all licensed nursing home residents and staff, with the support from local fire departments.

Prior to the state’s orders, testing of nursing homes had already begun by DPH and the Border Regional Advisory Council (BorderRAC). The DPH and BorderRAC are currently working in collaboration with the El Paso Fire Department to administer testing to more than 20 licensed nursing facilities within El Paso.

In addition to testing the staff and residents of each facility, staff are also assessing the overall nursing facilities, reviewing the COVID-19 safety protocols and processes, and providing best practices as outlined by local, state, and federal orders, health officials said.

Members of the community who are interested in getting tested are able to learn more about the available testing throughout the county by clicking here.

The public is reminded that even infected persons with little to no symptoms can spread the virus to others. Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.