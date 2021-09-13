El Paso health department reports nine more died from COVID-19, 169 new breakthrough cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Public Health Department announced over 160 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

Two of those deaths were breakthrough cases, one of the deaths was due to underlying health conditions, and another death was someone who was not vaccinated. That brings the total number to breakthrough deaths to 18.

628 new cases were also reported, along with 67 delayed test results. There are currently 128 people currently in the hospital, 45 of them are in the I-C-U, and over 1,500 active cases.



City County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza, told city council Monday morning that El Paso is seeing a downward trend in cases compared to two weeks ago.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.