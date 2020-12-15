El Paso Health Department reports 8 new COVID related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Health Department reported 8 new virus related deaths on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,220.

Deaths under investigation are now at 576.

188 new virus cases were also reported. The total number of positive cases is at 93,455 with 37,031 currently active within the community.

Hospitalizations due to the virus decreased to 600. There are 237 patients in the ICU and 161 are on ventilators.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.