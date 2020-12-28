EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 28 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,425.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; but over a period of 5 months, according to the City.

All 28 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in his 30s, three females in their 40s, two males in their 40s, one female in her 50s, five males in their 60s, four females in their 60s, three females in their 70s, two males in their 70s, 4 males in their 80s and three females in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported 226 new cases, as well as 5 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 45, 51 and 52. We are currently in CDC Week 53.

There are 35,122 active cases.

Health officials advised that 60,282 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.