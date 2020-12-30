El Paso Health Department reports 26 new virus-related deaths, 267 new cases

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 26 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,452.

The Health Department also reported 267 new COVID-related cases.

There are 34,372 active cases, according to the City. Health officials said that 61,620 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. That’s about a 63% recovery rate.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

New Year's could cause a spike in Covid cases

YISD to resume in-person learning in January

One person seriously injured in pedestrian crash in downtown El Paso

El Paso's top infectious disease specialist diagnosed with COVID-19

Teacher whose video of first-graders greeting each other went viral has died from COVID-19

"Thor" the tiger seized in Juarez.

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link