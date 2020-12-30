El Paso Health Department reports 26 new virus-related deaths, 267 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 26 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,452.

The Health Department also reported 267 new COVID-related cases.

There are 34,372 active cases, according to the City. Health officials said that 61,620 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. That’s about a 63% recovery rate.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.