El Paso Health Authority says conditions not ‘conducive’ for in-person court hearings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For now, in-person hearings and trials will not take place at the El Paso County Courthouse.

County officials say conditions relating to the pandemic and what is required by the state do not meet the thresholds to allow for the proceedings.

The public health authority for areas throughout the state must determine if it is OK to resume hearings, according to state guidelines.

“In discussions with Dr. (Hector) Ocaranza, he determined that the conditions in El Paso are not conducive to holding in-person hearings at this time,” said Michael Cuccaro, executive director of the county’s Council of Judges. “Judge Linda Chew and I have discussed the new requirements with the justices of the peace, El Paso municipal courts and, for now, we are not holding in-person hearings, except for a few essential matters that cannot be heard remotely.”

State guidelines to resume in-person hearings changed throughout the past year, according to Cuccaro.

He said the county had met thresholds first set by the state in June, but they began to change as the number of cases started to elevate. Just before the new year, the state required public health authorities to sign off on in-person hearings, he said.