El Paso headstone business owner arrested on theft of property charge, again

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department says a headstone business owner is charged with theft of property after residents complained of deceptive practices.

Valor Dalano Blazer, 74, was released from the Downtown jail after posting a $10,000 surety bond on Monday. He has been arrested on similar charges and deceptive trade practices several times over the last 15 years.

El Paso County records show Blazer was arrested on a deceptive business charge on Aug. 23, 2019 and on a theft of property charge on Aug. 11, 2016. Arrests for such charges go back as far as June 5, 2006.

Blazer is the owner of EMI-USA, Monuments/Bronze Memorial Division and XL MFG Inc., Memorial Division, the sheriff’s department says.

An investigation into Blazer’s business began when customers complained of deceptive business practices, police say. A customer ordered a headstone, paid for it and never received it, according to a news release.

On Sunday, a search warrant was obtained by sheriff’s deputies who located and arrested Blazer.

