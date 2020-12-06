El Paso gun store struggles to keep up with demand for ammo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Borderland gun owners are struggling to purchase ammunition as shops struggle to keep their shelves stocked.

“Pretty much everywhere around town is cleared out, especially the 9mm rounds — those are wiped out everywhere in town and surrounding areas,” said Michael Costello, an El Paso gun owner.

Sportsman’s Elite in the Upper Valley told KTSM 9 News that getting ammo into the store has been difficult. Officials say it’s a variety of factors causing the increase in ammo sales and the lack of ammo available.

“Everybody’s buying right now and that’s just outstripping sources,” said Richard Garcia, director of Training at Sportsman’s Elite.

Garcia said the ammo shipments they are currently receiving were ordered three to four months ago and the prices have since gone up.

“You know, the price increases by the time we actually get to see it come in here. So even us, we’re feeling the pinch of the whole supply-demand dynamic,” said Garcia.

While Sportsman’s Elite has ammo available, Garcia said there’s not as much variety as before.

“I wish we had more, as well as a wider variety, because then we could again sell more to customers and keep them happy, but right now we’re pretty much just getting anything we possibly can,” said Garcia.

Garcia said more people are buying guns and ammo for recreational purposes as COVID-19 closures continue. That, combined with it being an election year, has contributed to the shortage.

“We tend to see influxes happen right along election dates,” said Garcia. “So every two to four years, whenever elections are rolling around and politicians start talking about possibly doing one thing, doing another, we’ll see an uptick in, you know, ammunition sales, as well as handgun and rifle sales.”

He added that the election is not the only factor, saying gun sales in the Borderland have been on the rise ever since the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting in August 2019. That, along with the pandemic and the election, has only added to those sales.

