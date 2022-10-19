EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 7th Annual El Paso Giving Day presented by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 20.

There are more than 200 nonprofit organizations participating this year including small, medium, and large groups.

Members of the El Paso community are encouraged to donate at least $10 to the organization of their choice on the El Paso Giving Day website.

“El Paso Giving Day showcases El Paso’s commitment to our local nonprofits,” said Andrea Macias, Paso del Norte Community Foundation Development Coordinator. “El Paso Giving Day is an important and critical fundraising event for nonprofits in our community.”

This event has raised approximately $7 million since it was created in 2016 to support the efforts of local nonprofits.

And thanks to the “Early Giving” period that began on Oct. 13, this year’s fundraiser has already received more than $100,000 in donations, with that number expected to rise significantly on the official Giving Day on Thursday.

“El Pasoans have already donated thousands of dollars to local nonprofits through Early Giving. El Paso Giving Day is set to help more than 200 nonprofits expand their reach and critical services to our community,” said Macias.

Last year, the event raised about $1.2 million in contributions provided by more than 5,000 people along with extra support from local and national groups and businesses.

