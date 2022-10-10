EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Giving Day kicks off on Thursday, Oct.13 with an early giving celebration and Gator Tank.

El Paso Giving Day is a time to show support for nonprofits working to better the community and it is the community’s largest day of charitable giving.

The 7th annual Early El Paso Giving Day Kick-off Event takes place Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo, located at 250 E. Montecillo Blvd.

Coinciding with the start of Early Giving is Gator Tank — a partnership between the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and Microsoft.

Gator Tank is a social-impact competition in a fast-pitch style to help local nonprofits exercise their skills and gain resources needed to support their missions.

The six nonprofits participating in Gator Tank received expert advice from business and community leaders through mentor sessions beginning in July. The program will end Oct. 13 with a pitch competition as part of the Early El Paso Giving Day Kick-off Event at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo.

In addition to the pitch competition, people will also have the chance to win prizes as part of Early Giving and sponsored by Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare.

“El Paso Giving Day is an important and critical fundraising event for nonprofits in our community,” said Andrea Macias, Paso del Norte Community Foundation development coordinator. “We are excited to kick off the largest day of charitable giving with the Gator Tank pitch competition. El Paso Giving Day and Gator Tank provide an opportunity for local nonprofits to grow, thrive and better serve our community.”

For more information on El Paso Giving Day or Gator Tank, visit their websites linked here.