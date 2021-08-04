El Paso food bank closing location and reducing hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank says a location is set to close and hours at mega distribution sites will have reduced hours of operation.

The food bank says the Northeast location at 4435 Maxwell Drive will close after today and locations in the East, West and Horizon area will have reduced times.

An East Side location at 9541 Plaza Circle will now operate between Monday and Friday during the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The same days and hours will also be observed at the Horizon City location at the Holy Spirit Church and West Side location on Doniphan.

For more information, visit the food bank’s website.

