El Paso food bank closing location and reducing hours

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank says a location is set to close and hours at mega distribution sites will have reduced hours of operation.

The food bank says the Northeast location at 4435 Maxwell Drive will close after today and locations in the East, West and Horizon area will have reduced times.

An East Side location at 9541 Plaza Circle will now operate between Monday and Friday during the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The same days and hours will also be observed at the Horizon City location at the Holy Spirit Church and West Side location on Doniphan.

For more information, visit the food bank’s website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Families of the 23 El Paso Walmart shooting victims have a new place to remember loved ones

First day at new Don Haskins PK-8

Experts urge Congress to focus on domestic terrorism fight

Remembering victims of Walmart mass shooting in El Paso

'It could happen again': Activist talks about Walmart shooting and continuous hate speech

Healing garden unveiled for 2nd anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link