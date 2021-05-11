El Paso Food Bank: city withholding $1.5 million in awarded funding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Food Bank’s top executive says the city of El Paso is withholding $1.5 million in funding awarded for hunger relief efforts.

KTSM 9 News obtained an email authored by Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, that says over $1 million in community development and block grants and it may be over a record keeping requirement.

The city awarded $3.2 million in stimulus funding to the food bank last year in response to COVID-19 pandemic last year.

In the document, Goodell explains 29 AmeriCorps Fellows were assigned with digitizing a searchable database of paper documents for 190,000 individuals. When the Food Bank accepted the funding last year, the organization agreed to maintain specific paper records provided by the city that would be able to be inspected upon request.

“To say that this is a massive undertaking is an understatement especially given the magnitude of our disaster response and the conditions our people were working under,” Goodell wrote.

Goodell continued to write her senior staff and government relations committee are working with the city to find “common ground and a solution. “However, you should be aware the city is withholding $1.5 million dollars in CDBG funding for the food bank’s community kitchen which is so badly needed to provide prepared meals for particularly vulnerable people unable to make their own meals – elderly, young children outside of school, refugees, etc.)

A food bank spokeswoman said Goodell would answer questions later today during a joint press conference.

The city says the food bank will receive all of the money as soon as they fulfill their requirements. And, city officials say there are mandatory stipulations dictated by the federal government that need to be met before funds are disbursed.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.