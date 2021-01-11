El Paso Fired Department mourns death of retired lieutenant, says death related to COVID-19

Local

Retired Lieutenant Ruben Flores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Fire Department mourn the loss of retired lieutenant Ruben Flores, who served the department for nearly 30 years.

Flores served the community both as a first responder and spiritual voice. He was a chaplain for the city’s public safety departments and a candidate for the El Paso Diocese to become a deacon.

The Fire Department says Flores died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

