El Paso Fired Department mourns death of retired lieutenant, says death related to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Fire Department mourn the loss of retired lieutenant Ruben Flores, who served the department for nearly 30 years.
Flores served the community both as a first responder and spiritual voice. He was a chaplain for the city’s public safety departments and a candidate for the El Paso Diocese to become a deacon.
The Fire Department says Flores died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
