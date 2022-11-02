EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every year, the El Paso Fire Department uses daylight saving time as a reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors and change the batteries. This is to protect El Pasoans from a fire-related incident.
According to El paso fire, it is recommended to have a smoke detector as well as a carbon monoxide detector in every room in your home with the exception of the garage and kitchen.
According to Aguilar, having detectors in your garage are not recommend unless your garage is insulated because the batteries are likely to die faster due to colder weather.
But, unfortunately, not every alarm sounds the same.
The El Paso Fire Department tells KTSM this is an important time to make sure your detectors are working properly because El Pasoans are starting to turn on their heaters which can cause an increase in carbon monoxide exposure, or fire-related incident.
If you need a new smoke detector or want to get yours checked, you can call 3-1-1 and the fire department will come to your home to install one or check your existing alarm.
