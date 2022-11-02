EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every year, the El Paso Fire Department uses daylight saving time as a reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors and change the batteries. This is to protect El Pasoans from a fire-related incident.

According to El paso fire, it is recommended to have a smoke detector as well as a carbon monoxide detector in every room in your home with the exception of the garage and kitchen.

“The reason why cause in the kitchen of course in case you are burning something or cooking something they might detect it as a fire.” Enrique Aguilar, EPFD PIO

According to Aguilar, having detectors in your garage are not recommend unless your garage is insulated because the batteries are likely to die faster due to colder weather.

But, unfortunately, not every alarm sounds the same.

“Depending on the manufacturer, the sounds vary, sometimes they are even the same. There are some that are actually both alarms in one device. For example, the new smart fire alarms can detect CO or smoke inside of the house.” Enrique Aguilar, EPFD PIO

The El Paso Fire Department tells KTSM this is an important time to make sure your detectors are working properly because El Pasoans are starting to turn on their heaters which can cause an increase in carbon monoxide exposure, or fire-related incident.

If you need a new smoke detector or want to get yours checked, you can call 3-1-1 and the fire department will come to your home to install one or check your existing alarm.

