Crews respond to condition 3 fire in North East El Paso

Local

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition 3 fire at a commercial building in North East El Paso.

There is limited information at the moment, but according to an El Paso Fire tweet, the fire has been contained.

KTSM 9 News Karla Draksler spoke with the El Paso Fire Department’s PIO who said approximately a dozen fire trucks were dispatched.

The incident took place at around 5:55 a.m. Friday morning at a commercial building near Dyer and Monroe.

No further information is available at the moment. No injuries have been reported.

More details to come as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Condition 3 fire in NE El Paso

$19k raised in 24hrs for Canutillo 6-year-old girl in need of service dog

Borderland Treasures: Exploring San Elizario

9 on 9: Local non-profits rebounding

County Judge asks young El Pasoans to be patient as first come first serve vaccines offered Friday

DEA Tip of Week: National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link