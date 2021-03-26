Crews respond to condition 3 fire in North East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition 3 fire at a commercial building in North East El Paso.

There is limited information at the moment, but according to an El Paso Fire tweet, the fire has been contained.

KTSM 9 News Karla Draksler spoke with the El Paso Fire Department’s PIO who said approximately a dozen fire trucks were dispatched.

The incident took place at around 5:55 a.m. Friday morning at a commercial building near Dyer and Monroe.

No further information is available at the moment. No injuries have been reported.

More details to come as they become available.