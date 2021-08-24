El Paso firefighters wrangle blaze inside a Central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso fire fighters doused a fire in Central El Paso shortly after being dispatched to a residence on Tuesday night.

Fire crews traveled to the 1000 block of Arizona Avenue to battle a blaze that took the attic of a residence along the street. A resident and two dogs were evacuated from the home.

Officials say the house partially collapsed and crews are still looking to manage the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

Earlier today, fire fighters in East El Paso County fought a large blaze that produced black clouds of smoke that could be seen for miles. Crews have since stopped the fire.