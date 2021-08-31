El Paso Fire Department to host 9/11 memorial ceremony

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in preparation for a ceremony commemorating the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province, Afghanistan. The final phase of ending America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan after 20 years formally began Saturday, May 1, 2021, with the withdrawal of the last U.S. and NATO troops by the end of summer.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)



EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Fire Department will be hosting a memorial ceremony in commemoration of those who lost their lives during the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The ceremony will take place at Fire Station 18 on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will be live-streamed via the El Paso Fire Department’s Facebook page.

​Twenty years ago, our nation suffered the single deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history. Four planes were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon, and one crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 2,977 people lost their lives that day, among them 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers. It was also the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States. Twenty years ago, we promised we would never forget.

Shortly after the 2001 attack in November 2001, the federal government created the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The El Paso International Airport along with TSA will honor the event with a moment of silence and a temporary halt to the TSA checkpoint at 8:47 a.m. Operations will continue as normal following the moment of silence.



