EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A house in the Lower Valley was safely evacuated as an attic fire elevated in seriousness on Monday.

The El Paso Fire Department says the blaze at a residence on the 400 block of Butchofsky Place grew from a condition two fire to a condition four, reflecting the intensity of the blaze.

Officials say the house was safely evacuated and there are no injuries associated with the incident.

This story will be updated.