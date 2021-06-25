El Paso Fire Department offering free youth camp for teens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is offering a free youth camp for kids ages 13 to 17.

According to EPFD, participants will get an interactive, hands-on education on the department, search and rescue operations, and team-building skills.

The Summer Youth Camp will run from Monday, July 19 to Wednesday, July 20 and will be held at the department’s training academy at Ascarate Park.

Space is limited to 20 participants. Entry applications can be found here and must be completed, scanned, and emailed to aguilardex@elpasotexas.gov by Wednesday, June 30.