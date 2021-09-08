El Paso Fire Department now hiring for firefighter trainee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is now accepting applications for firefighter trainees.

The application deadline is September 28.

Candidate must have 24 postsecondary semester credit hours in any field of study with a minimum of 2.0 GPA. Or at least two years of full-time active military service with an honorable discharge and a High School diploma or GED.

People who are selected will go through a paid, six-month training academy, during which they will earn $12.65 an hour. After completing the academy, trainees will be promoted to a firefighter, with a starting pay between $26,320.97 and $40,554.29 annually.

Click here to apply.

