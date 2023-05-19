EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Summer is around the corner and many kids and their families may be looking for fun activities to be part of in our community.

The El Paso Fire Department is offering a unique opportunity for local youth to gain an understanding of fire and public safety issues while developing valuable skills by participating in this year’s Summer Youth Camp.

Participants will learn about the El Paso Fire Department, search and rescue operations, team-building skills, while also becoming advocates for safety.

The Summer Youth Camp is free and will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 20 through June 22, 2023. The youth camp will be held at the El Paso Fire Department’s Training Academy located at 6800 Delta Dr. in Ascarate Park.

This year, the Summer Youth Camp is limited to 20 students, ages 13-17. Preference will be given to those who have not attended previous youth camps. Space is limited. Participants wishing to be considered should complete the application found by clicking here.

Applications must be completed, signed, scanned, and emailed to GonzalezHA@ElPasoTexas.gov by June 2, 2023. Available slots fill up quickly, and applicants are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and any updates, visit ElPasoFire.org and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.