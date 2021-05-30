El Paso Fire Department gives grilling safety tips for Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many El Pasoans will be grilling for their families during the Memorial Day holiday and the fire department has some safety tips for residents.

Fire officials say to grill in an open space and away from your home. Also, keep the grill away from your children and pets.

Residents should have an extinguisher or a bucket of water ready to use.

After using your grill, the fire department recommends residents extinguish their grill.

