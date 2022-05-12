EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mario D’Agostino, the now-former chief of the El Paso Fire Department, is now stepping into a deputy city manager position at City Hall.

As a deputy city manager, D’Agostino is now overseeing the El Paso Fire Department, the El Paso Police Department, 911-311 communications, Animal Services, Municipal Courts, Office of Emergency Management and Public Health.

Jonathan Killngs is now serving as the interim fire chief as the City begins the formal proceedings to fill the position.

According to the City’s organizational chart, others have internally been promoted. Tracey Jerome, who was the Quality of Life projects manager is now the Senior Deputy City Manager.

Cary Westin announced during this week’s city council meeting, that he is retiring from his deputy city manager position, which D’agostino filled.

These moves also come the same week it was announced El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is a finalist for the city manager position in Frisco, Texas.

He was set for a meet and greet on Thursday and is among three other finalists for the position.

This is also not the first time a person with the El Paso Fire Department filled a city position. As we’ve reported, in March, former Assistant Fire Chief Terry Kebschull was named the new director of El Paso Animal Services after he retired from the fire department.

“Our goal at the city is to promote leadership within our own folks we want to grow our own leaders from our internal department and if you look at the structure across the city a lot of the folks you see promoting are folks already working for the city,” city spokesperson, Laura Cruz-Acosta, said.

