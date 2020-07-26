El Paso father of 3 in need of kidney donor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thirty-four-year-old Omar Hernandez is a father to three young children. Just three years and one day after his youngest child was born, he was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. He is now fearful he will not see his children grow up.

It’s a tough topic for the Hernandez family. Seven-year-old Nathalia began to cry while her mother and father spoke about her father’s struggles with KTSM.

Omar’s health is not getting any better as he is currently on dialysis and on the San Antonio University Transplant Center waiting list.

Omar is on the waiting list for a cadaver kidney, but his wife is hopeful that he could receive a living donor kidney because it will last longer than a cadaver will.

“It is hard, and it does cross my mind every day, just wondering if you are going to be there. You know if you’re going to be there for their graduation, for their first grade,” Omar Hernandez.

Patty Hernandez tells KTSM she was nervous about making fliers and using social media to ask the community for help. She says no one in their family can donate for different health reasons.

Despite the struggles, the Hernandez family says they are not giving up. The family had t-shirts made that say “share life” on the front and “team dad” on the back.

They now have a new family motto, “we are on a race with no finish line”.

If you are interested in helping Omar Hernandez you can go to www.UTCLivingDonor.com and click on “living kidney donor”. Or email Omarneedsakidney@gmail.com.

An updated version of this story will be posted after it airs at 10 p.m. Sunday evening.