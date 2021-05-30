El Paso family reports successful kidney transplant after donation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family says El Pasoan Elizabeth Moreno had a successful transplant surgery performed this week.

Moreno, 52, told KTSM 9 News earlier this year she had kidney and renal failure and had been on dialysis for three years. But this week, her family wrote on Facebook she’d undergone a successful transplant thanks to fellow El Pasoan John Sosa.

Moreno and Sosa shared a handshake and smiles with family in a joyful photograph posted to Facebook.

“John Sosa and his family stopped by Elizabeth’s hospital room today to see how my sister is doing after the successful transplant surgery that was performed yesterday,” he wrote on May 28. “You are truly witnessing the gift of life right here.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video, and more download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.