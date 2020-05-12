El Paso extends emergency ordinances to June 10, 8 new COVID-19 cases recorded Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso reported eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in El Paso to 1,348. There were no additional deaths reported Monday, keeping the number of fatalities at 33.

There are currently 80 patients hospitalized, 34 of whom are in ICU and 19 of those are on ventilators.

On Monday, May 11, the El Paso City Council unanimously approved extending an emergency ordinance that prolongs the disaster declaration. The Council also unanimously agreed to extend a second emergency ordinance establishing emergency measures. Both ordinances were first issued on March 13, 2020, and were set to expire May 13, 2020. They will both remain in effect until June 10, 2020.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza is reminding the community that asymptomatic carriers of the virus can pass it along to others without knowning. That’s why it’s important to follow social distancing, practice hand-washing, and wear face masks while in public.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating in our community. The public is asked to continue observing health practices that protect everyone, especially those who are the most vulnerable.

Residents with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1. To report non-compliance, residents are asked to call the El Paso Police Department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, which is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

KTSM Graphs