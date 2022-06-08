The competition allows her to be at the 2022 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, June 24

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department announced that 10-year-old athlete Caylee Helpley is advancing to compete in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge National Competition in New York City June 21 – June 24.

Helpley, the youngest of two, is currently a student at Helen Ball Elementary. Her favorite subject is math. She currently plays competitive basketball for the Lady Hype team and practices gymnastics and tumbling at Olympian Fitness.

Helpley, who wants to be a WNBA player when she grows up, has made the national competition after recently placing in local and regional competitions. Helpley and her family are getting an all-expense paid trip to National Finals which will be held during the 2022 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge provides boys and girls, ages 13 and younger, the opportunity to improve upon and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, lay-ups, dribbling, passing, and defense.

The program is free for all participants and organizations. Participants compete in up to three levels of competition – local, regional and national finals.

WHO: City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department

WHAT: Announcement of Caylee Helpley advancing to compete in the Jr. NBA Nationals Competition in New York City

WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9

WHERE: Chalio Acosta Sports Center, 4321 Delta Dr.

