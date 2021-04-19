El Paso Electric touts ‘major step’ toward customer service improvements

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric has filed a plan with state regulators that the company says will benefit customers.

The utility on Monday filed its Advanced Metering System (AMS) Deployment plan for approval by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

The company said the modernization plan includes access to detailed energy use and billing information, quicker response times to power outages, energy saving measures, and improved customer service.

If approved, El Paso Electric said it would begin with the implementation of data management systems and the installation of the communication network in 2022.

Deployment of over 400,000 meters would follow in 2023 with an expected completion in 2025.

