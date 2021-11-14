El Paso Electric to temporarily close Loop 375 near Zaragoza Port of Entry for new project

A car drives on a highway parallel to a border fence in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, April 22. Various types of fencing divide El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On the left, wire mesh; on the right bollard-style bars and is topped with a metal plate. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that it launched a website to promote wall construction, which has continued in New Mexico and West Texas despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of a new project from the El Paso Electric (EPE), Loop 375 Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway will be closed near the Zaragoza port of entry from November 16 to November 18.

EPE contractors will be installing new wires that will cross Loop 375, requiring a complete closure of the highway in both directions including the access roads between Joe Rodriguez Rod and Pan American Dr.

Road closure and traffic detours will be assisted by the El Paso Police Department. There will be two separate detours to reroute traffic. One route is for passenger vehicles and the other for semi-trucks.

The following provides more information for drivers as they will be rerouted.

Detour Information for Passenger Vehicles

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC

All northbound traffic will need to exit Loop 375 at S. Zaragoza Road.

Northbound traffic will continue under the overpass onto S. Zaragoza Rd. and connect to Alameda Ave.

At Alameda Ave., traffic may continue east to reconnect with Loop 375.

SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC

All southbound traffic will need to exit Loop 375 at Alameda Avenue.

Southbound traffic will continue to S. Zaragoza Road and travel south to reconnect with Loop 375.

Detour Information for Semi-Trucks:

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC

All northbound traffic will need to exit Loop 375 at S. Zaragoza Road.

Northbound traffic will need to use S. Americas Avenue to connect with Rio Del Norte Drive and Winn Rd.

Northbound traffic will use Winn Rd to connect with Pan American Dr to reconnect with the Loop 375 northbound access road.

SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC

All southbound traffic will need to exit Loop 375 at Alameda Ave.

Southbound traffic will need to make a left on Pan American Ave.

Southbound traffic will use Pan American Ave. to connect with S. Americas Ave. via Winn Road and Rio Del Norte Dr. to reconnect with Loop 375 southbound.

Drivers are asked to respect construction barricades and to be mindful of reduced speed limits.

