EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – From April 1 through April 30, El Paso Electric residential customers can get $70 by recycling their old appliances including refrigerators, freezers, and window air conditioning units. This is the first time the program includes clients in New Mexico.

“We’re excited to offer our customers in the entire service region the opportunity to recycle their old appliances and earn some extra cash,” said Araceli Perea, supervisor of Energy Efficiency at EPE. “By participating in the EPE’s Appliance Recycling Program, customers can have their appliances recycled. Recycling appliances not only benefits the environment, but it also saves customers money on their monthly electric bill since older appliances consume more energy and put more demand on the electric grid,” she added.

The following rules apply: EPE customers must reside in Texas or New Mexico; refrigerators and freezers must be regular household size and in working order, empty, clean and plugged in at time of pickup; window air conditioning units must be in working order, empty and clean.

The program is limited to two units per household, per year.

To learn more and schedule a pickup:

Customers can call (888) 409-8567 or

Customers in New Mexico can visit the New Mexico Appliance Recycling Program website

Customers in Texas can visit the Texas Appliance Recycling Program website

For more energy-saving offers and incentives, customers are encouraged to visit epesavings.com or call (915) 521-4488