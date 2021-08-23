El Paso Electric set to hold townhalls over rate case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Electric rate hike is still suspended as the company is set to hold eight community meetings with customers.

The electric company will begin having in-person and virtual meetings on Friday at the Denny’s at 4690 Transmountain at 7:30 a.m. The next will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m.

In June, the El Paso City Council voted unanimously to suspend a rate hike proposed by EPE, which remains in effect until October 4.

The city of El Paso intervened in El Paso Electric’s rate case on June 11 after the utility filed its proposal at the beginning of the month. The proposal would raise bills on average by $12.

The city’s suspension gives administrators time to review the proposed rate change and prepare for a public hearing. There have been five rate cases filed by EPE since 1994, according to the city.

Below is a schedule of meetings set with EPE:

  • Friday, Aug. 27 – Denny’s, 4690 Transmountain at 7:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 1 – virtual meeting https://bit.ly/380V6fJ
  • Thursday, Sept. 2 – virtual meeting https://bit.ly/2WfpEI7
  • Wednesday, Sept. 8 – virtual meeting https://bit.ly/3AVUOmC
  • Thursday, Sept. 9 – Mesita Elementary School, 3307 N. Stanton
  • Monday, Sept. 13 – Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron
  • Wednesday, Sept. – Andale Restaurant, 9201 Gateway West

