El Paso Electric reporting outages throughout Las Cruces and in Upper Valley

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple power outages are being reported throughout the Las Cruces and Upper Valley of El Paso, according to El Paso Electric.

A map showing power outages on EPE’s website shows customers being affected mainly in the Las Cruces area. And, in Vinton, over 1,000 customers are being affected.

The electric company Tweeted a message saying it is managing the outages and causes are being investigated. Outages may be due to weather, the Tweet adds.

Crews are working to restore power, EPE Tweeted.

