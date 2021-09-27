El Paso Electric rate increases may not take effect until November

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council took no action on a proposed rate increase by the El Paso Electric Company during Monday’s meeting.

The original deadline for a suspension of a rate increase was scheduled to end next Wednesday but rate payers may not see higher bills until Nov. 3, according to a filing with the Texas Public Utility Commission. A testimony hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 22.

It is unclear what the City Council will ultimately decide in the case as most discussions about the rate increase proposal have been conducted behind closed doors.

If approved, the rate will add nearly $12 to monthly electric bills. El Paso Electric says the increase would pay for investments in technology and improvements to the company’s facilities.

El Paso Electric also intends on implementing an advanced metering system allowing the utility to perform remote measured electricity use, connect and disconnect service and detect tampering. The proposal would also draw funding from increases in rates, according to filings with the public utility commission.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.