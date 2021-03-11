El Paso Electric plans for $164 million gas-powered unit stirs debate over energy future

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Potential costs to El Paso Electric ratepayers and environmental impacts from a proposed $164-million gas powered generator are up for discussion at City Hall next week.

The issue comes to City Council as the electric company continues its push for approval to build a natural gas powered unit, commonly called Newman 6, in Northeast El Paso. The proposal is in-between regulatory processes in Texas but has already seen a setback in New Mexico.

At issue, is a dispute over whether the electric company should proceed with fossil fuel options or shift to renewable energy methods to provide power to the region.

The Tuesday discussion is centered around a presentation by Earthworks on the environmental impacts of the project in the area.

“The New Mexico regulatory commission also looked at this plant and they denied it,” said Miguel Escoto, a field associate with Earthworks. “That has serious and material implications for El Paso ratepayers.”

Growing demand for power in the region has pushed El Paso Electric to consider various options to serve its 430,000 customers. Growth within the city has increased demand for electricity.

The utility’s current proposal is to install a new unit capable of providing 200 megawatts of power, while replacing other machines from the 1950s. The proposal is commonly referred to as “Newman 6,” which is a reference to the station where it may be located.

Utility officials claim the unit will produce less emissions compared to its older counterparts and save millions of gallons of water.

Steve Buraczyk, senior vice president of operations at El Paso Electric, said the utility is not committing to fossil fuels for fifty years, which is the estimated lifetime of the machine. Instead, the company will use the unit to transition from burning natural gas to renewable energy options, he added.

He says many experts in the field would agree that, for now, solar cannot be the 100 percent option for providing energy but it requires a combination of technologies to provide power to customers.

“We have to be flexible, we’ll have to be able to respond because technology is going to change,” he said. “We saw the cost of solar go down six-fold in just a few years.”

Buraczyk says the electrical network was pushed beyond its limits last summer when temperatures began to rise and with more people working from home.

The electric company is capable of generating 2,167 megawatts of electricity to its customers. But last year, they needed 2,173 megawatts at peak times pushing them to look for additional supply elsewhere.

“The growth we saw last year, we have never seen this type of growth,” he said. “It was a nine-and-a-half percent increase over the year before.”

EPE’s proposal saw a setback last year when New Mexico regulators unanimously voted down the utility’s application.

Also, the City Council voted against the proposal in October due to potential increases in residential bills. Estimates calculated an average increase of $1.45 per month per home.

But environmental advocates want to see the council continue to stop EPE’s applications as it goes through regulatory processes in the state.

Members of the Sunrise El Paso and Earthworks groups have called on the utility to shift its planning over to solar-based energy generation. The groups argue the utility can take immediate actions to shift to renewable energy resources.

Angel Ulloa, the hub coordinator for Sunrise El Paso, said the proposal prompts concerns not only about cost and the environment but also about health.

Ulloa says the Chaparral community near the Newman power plant in the Northeast is at risk of continued exposure to the emissions released into the air.

She pushed back against claims about fewer emissions being released into the air with the new proposed unit. Solar options would not produce harmful emissions into the air that impact the ozone or public health, she added.

“In that area, particularly, there is an older generation of people and their healht is already act risk,” she said. “To put more factors into it, such as Newman 6 or other pollutants in the air, that’s even worse on them.”

David Garcia, a former Doña Ana County commissioner, and his wife Ida look up from their home in Chaparral and see vast desert land and the puffing clouds of steam coming out of the Newman power station.

They’ve lived in their home for three years wondering what they’re breathing in from the vapor and if the electric company will consider renewable energy methods.

David Garcia proposes the company make an about-face and focus on utilizing solar energy resources that have less of an impact on the environment.

“I know it is costing a pretty penny but we are stepping back into the dark ages when we continue using fracked gas and those kinds of energies.” David Garcia says. “Sure we need the energy but there is other alternatives and they need to make an investment in those other alternatives.”

His wife, a cancer survivor, says she worries about what is in the air because her physician found anomalies in her lungs during a visit to the Mayo Clinic. They’ve since subsided but the scare leaves Ida Garcia wondering if the power station had anything to do with it.

Together, she and her husband have joined local groups in an effort to push back against the proposal as residents of a nearby neighborhood.

She said it is frustrating spreading the word about the proposal to her neighbors and how it impacts their community. Ultimately, the decision may be decided in Texas, even though New Mexico officials have already taken a stance against the proposal, she added.

And, she is concerned about the influence El Paso Electric may have on leaders in El Paso and Austin.

“I think we are making a lot of noise and I think that’s good,” she said. “But I don’t know if we can stop the expansion.”