El Paso Electric now accepting applications for its High School Internship Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric is now accepting applications for the 2020 Summer High School Internship Program.

The paid internship is open to all high school juniors in EPE’s service area, officials said.

The deadline for students to apply is on Feb. 10, 2020.

According to a news release, EPE’s Summer Internship Program provides students with opportunities to develop leadership and teamwork skills through various group projects and work assignments.

Officials said each student will be placed in a department to learn work skills related to their future educational and/or career goals.

“The transition from your junior year to senior year in high school is incredibly pivotal in the educational career for any student, so having access to internships of this type can be a unique experience in determining what trajectory they choose to take,” said EPE interim CEO Adrian J. Rodriguez.

The internship will include a learning curriculum that covers the fundamentals of power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Students will also participate in trainings that teach about business, finance, leadership, and management skills, officials said.

High school students interested in the EPE summer internship program can access the application at www.epelectric.com/careers and click on “Look at Current Openings.” There is no application fee.



Qualifications

• Currently enrolled as a high school junior in an accredited high school within the EPE service territory (Van Horn, TX to Hatch, NM)

• Must be classified as a high school junior for the 2019-2020 academic school year and entering their senior year beginning August 2020

• Must have an overall high school G.P.A. of a 3.0 or above

• Must be legally authorized to work in the United States

• Must be available to work Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. from Monday, June 9, 2020 – Friday, July 31, 2020.