EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –El Paso Independent School District is a top performer in the energy efficiency program according to El Paso Electric, sponsor of the program.

EPISD presented projects which promoted efficiency measures in 12 schools, resulting in over $100,000 in incentives.

Such EPISD projects saved 428.82 kilowatts and 2,558,433 per hour annually – meaning $307,011.96 in electric utility billings. El Paso Electric indicated the projects provide environmental benefits as well. EPISD received a check from EPE on March 21, 2023 for its efforts.