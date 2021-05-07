El Paso Electric expects to file rate case this year

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Electric Company expects to file a rate case later this year, according to city documents.

On Monday, the El Paso City Council will receive a presentation from the electric company about current and upcoming applications with the Public Utility Commission. The meeting starts at 9:05 a.m. and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.

A rate case with the commission is a formal process to determine charges for utility services such as gas, electricity and other regulated services.

The electric company also intends on seeking approval for an advanced metering system deployment plan.

That kind of system allows utilities to perform remote measured electricity use, connect and disconnect service, detect tampering and identify and isolate outages among uses, according to a city document.

