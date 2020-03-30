El Paso Electric donates $30,000 to community foundations for COVID-19 response and relief

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– El Paso Electric announced a $30,000 donation to the COVID-19 response funds created by the El Paso Community Foundation, the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico. Each foundation will receive $10,000.

“While COVID-19 continues to alter our daily lives, our dedicated and hardworking employees remain committed to providing safe and reliable energy as our region comes together to mitigate the impacts of this virus,” EPE Interim CEO Adrian J. Rodriguez said.

EPE is the electricity provider for West Texas and Southern New Mexico, which powers hospitals and health care facilities in that area.

“The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is incredibly grateful for the generous contribution El Paso Electric has made to the COVID-19 Fund,” Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, said. “El Paso Electric is a tremendous community partner and as they have done many times before, they’re demonstrating philanthropic leadership and helping to support some of the most vulnerable populations during this stressful and challenging time for everyone in our community.”

EPE will also be matching 50% of all monetary contributions made by the utility’s employees to the community foundation of their choice.