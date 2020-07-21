El Paso Electric customers set new peak-demand record amid heat advisory

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric customers are setting records for peak demand for electricity during the recent heat advisory.

Last week, customers’ need for electricity rose to about 2,173 megawatts that EPE says is almost 10 percent higher than last year’s peak.

According to EPE, the new peak demand occurred in the late afternoon as temperatures hit 110 degrees on July 13, which has since been recorded as the hottest day of 2020 (so far).

As reported by Monica Cortez, KTSM 9 News’ Chief Meteorologist, El Paso was under a week-long heat advisory that was issued by the National Weather Service.

During that period, customers set peak demand records – nine times.

“It’s a credit to our dedicated crews that modified operations and schedules to ensure the highly-utilized generating facilities – and overall grid – was able to deliver the needed power to our customers, as well as mitigate power outages,” said EP Electric in a statement.

Standard factors that contribute to new peak demands include annual customer growth (of which the current rate is 1.6 percent), persistent adoption and conversion of refrigerated air conditioning from evaporated cooling, and increasingly hot weather in sustained heat.

Peak demands for electricity have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and more people are staying at and working from home, which has increased residential electricity usage.

“Meeting the energy needs of our customers in a safe and reliable manner is our number one priority. This year’s record-breaking increase in peak demand proves the need to further invest in and automate our grid, continue our capital investment program, and move forward with new planned generation to meet the increasing energy needs of our customers,” says EPE interim CEO Adrian J. Rodriguez.

“While we prepare for future growth, we are cognizant that an increase in energy use by our customers can also mean higher electricity bills,” continued Rodriguez. “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, we ask our customers to contact us if they find themselves facing financial hardships during this time.”

To learn more about payment assistance and options, please contact EPE’s Customer Care Team by email at CustomerCare@epelectric.com or by phone at (915) 543-5970 or (575) 526-5555.